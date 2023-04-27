Interim nominations are now open for two (2) Member-at-Large positions on the Local 301 Executive.



The term of your Local Executive is normally three years and the next election is scheduled for 2025. However, we currently have two vacancies due to the resignations of Margaret Portillo and Mikala Kristensen. We would like to thank them for their service.



The deadline for submission of nominations (form attached) is:

Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.



Nomination form (attached) may be submitted by fax to Attn: Kathleen Mann at

250-384-8060 or by emailed to [email protected]



If there are more than two nominations an election is required and all candidates may provide one page (8½ x 11) for copying and distribution to members with ballots. This must be provided to the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



What is the role of the Local Executive?



The purpose of the local is to unite all BCGEU members working in community-based social services on the South Island in a united, democratic workers' organization capable of acting collectively to advance our interests.



The goals are to:

promote union activism and education amongst our members;

recruit and support a strong body of stewards and occupational health and safety representatives;

represent the interests and wishes of our members to the component executive;

liaise with other BCGEU locals, our district labour council(s) and other unions and organizations to advance the interests of our members.

be strong advocates for a holistic and publicly funded system of community-based social services and social care in British Columbia and Canada;

support members through good and welfare and other means;

promote social solidarity through our work and advocacy.

For more information you can find our Local 301 bylaws here: https://d3n8a8pro7vhmx.cloudfront.net/bcgeu/pages/1142/attachments/original/1513104546/L301_1507.pdf?1513104546



What are the duties of a Member-at-Large on the Local?



Member(s)-at-Large have a flexible range of duties and responsibilities. All Member(s)-at-Large are expected to attend executive meetings and general membership meetings.

They also assist the local chairperson and table officers with duties and may chair committees as assigned by the local executive.



Who can be a Member-at-Large?



Anyone who is a union member of the local can be nominated and elected to the position.



How do I become a Member-at-Large?



Another union member from your workplace or other workplaces in the Local must nominate you using the Nomination Form attached.



If you have any questions, please contact your current Local 301 Executive. You can find their names and contact information here: https://www.bcgeu.ca/local-301



In solidarity,



Kate Banky, Local 301 Chair

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative



Download nomination form here

Download PDF of notice here