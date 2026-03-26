Interim Election Announcement for Local 301 Executive
We have three (3) nominations in for the vacant Member-at-Large – Equity Worker position and one (1) nomination for the vacant Member-at-Large – Indigenous Worker position on the Local 301 Executive.
Congratulations to Robin Ginns, acclaimed to the Member-at-Large – Indigenous Worker position!
As we currently have multiple candidates for the Member-at-Large – Equity Worker position, we will be holding an election. Our candidates for the Member-at-Large Equity position are:
Autumn Rebneris
Miracle Obimba
Wightson Nyirongo
The voting period will commence on Thursday, March 26, 2025 at 12:00 PM noon, and will close on Thursday, April 9, 2026 at 12:00 PM noon.
How can I vote:
Voting will be done through an online voting system called Simply Voting. All members will receive electronic ballots via email on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at 12:00 PM noon. Members will be able to select one candidate.
If you do not receive your ballot by 5:00 PM on March 25 please check your various subfolders such as junk or spam. If you still do not have a ballot or are experiencing any issues, please email: [email protected] RE: Local 301 Executive Vote.
What is the role of the Local Executive?
The purpose of the local is to unite all BCGEU members working in community-based social services on the South Island in a united, democratic workers' organization capable of acting collectively to advance our interests.
The goals are to:
- promote union activism and education amongst our members;
- recruit and support a strong body of stewards and occupational health and safety representatives;
- represent the interests and wishes of our members to the component executive;
- liaise with other BCGEU locals, our district labour council(s) and other unions and organizations to advance the interests of our members.
- be strong advocates for a holistic and publicly funded system of community-based social services and social care in British Columbia and Canada;
- support members through good and welfare and other means;
- promote social solidarity through our work and advocacy.
What are the duties of a Member-at-Large – Equity Worker on the Local?
Member-at-Large Equity represents the interests of equity workers on the local executive; liaises with equity workers who are members of the local and encourages participation in the BCGEU equity network; assists the local chairperson and table officers with duties; may chair committees as assigned by the local. They may be called to act as a Steward at a workplace without any Stewards in the local.
For more information you can find your Local 301 bylaws here: Local 301 Bylaws
In solidarity,
Kate Banky, Local 301 Chairperson
Noah Escandor, Staff Representative
Download PDF of bulletin here
UWU/MoveUP
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