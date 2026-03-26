Interim Election Announcement for Local 301 Executive



We have three (3) nominations in for the vacant Member-at-Large – Equity Worker position and one (1) nomination for the vacant Member-at-Large – Indigenous Worker position on the Local 301 Executive.



Congratulations to Robin Ginns, acclaimed to the Member-at-Large – Indigenous Worker position!

As we currently have multiple candidates for the Member-at-Large – Equity Worker position, we will be holding an election. Our candidates for the Member-at-Large Equity position are:



Autumn Rebneris

Miracle Obimba

Wightson Nyirongo





The voting period will commence on Thursday, March 26, 2025 at 12:00 PM noon, and will close on Thursday, April 9, 2026 at 12:00 PM noon.

How can I vote:

Voting will be done through an online voting system called Simply Voting. All members will receive electronic ballots via email on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at 12:00 PM noon. Members will be able to select one candidate.



If you do not receive your ballot by 5:00 PM on March 25 please check your various subfolders such as junk or spam. If you still do not have a ballot or are experiencing any issues, please email: [email protected] RE: Local 301 Executive Vote.



What is the role of the Local Executive?

The purpose of the local is to unite all BCGEU members working in community-based social services on the South Island in a united, democratic workers' organization capable of acting collectively to advance our interests.

The goals are to:

promote union activism and education amongst our members;

recruit and support a strong body of stewards and occupational health and safety representatives;

represent the interests and wishes of our members to the component executive;

liaise with other BCGEU locals, our district labour council(s) and other unions and organizations to advance the interests of our members.

be strong advocates for a holistic and publicly funded system of community-based social services and social care in British Columbia and Canada;

support members through good and welfare and other means;

promote social solidarity through our work and advocacy.

What are the duties of a Member-at-Large – Equity Worker on the Local?

Member-at-Large Equity represents the interests of equity workers on the local executive; liaises with equity workers who are members of the local and encourages participation in the BCGEU equity network; assists the local chairperson and table officers with duties; may chair committees as assigned by the local. They may be called to act as a Steward at a workplace without any Stewards in the local.



For more information you can find your Local 301 bylaws here: Local 301 Bylaws



In solidarity,

Kate Banky, Local 301 Chairperson

Noah Escandor, Staff Representative



Download PDF of bulletin here