Local Executive Interim Election Results – Member at Large

We are pleased to announce the results of the Interim Election for the two (2) vacant Member-at-Large positions on the Local 301 Executive.

Our new Members-at-Large on the Local 301 Executive are Megan Buchkowski and Heather Furneaux.

Congratulations to our new Local Executive members and thank you to all candidates for your commitment and service to our Local.

Your complete Local 301 Executive list can be found on the BCGEU website at www.bcgeu.ca/local-301 . The website will be updated shortly.

What are Members' Rights to Appeal?

In accordance with the Provincial Executive Policy Reference Manual, Constitution & Structure, PE Policy D-8, Conducting Local Elections, members have the right to appeal.

Appeals:

"32. Members may appeal the election results to their component vice president within 10 days after results are published. If the election under appeal is in the component vice president's local, the appeal should be made to the president who may designate an investigator. Within 10 days of receiving the chair's decision, members may appeal to the provincial executive.

33. Ballots and declaratory envelopes will be kept for 20 days after which time, provided no appeal is in process, the local executive may pass a motion to destroy the ballots."

We would like to thank all members for their participation in this important democratic process. Our union is strongest when members are engaged and ready to take action to achieve common goals.

In solidarity,

Noah Escandor, Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP