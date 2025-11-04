We're Coming to Your Workplace! – Week 2 Site Visit Schedule
We're providing our updated schedule for the final week of our work site visits for 2025. The purpose of these visits is to ensure members stay up to date with our union and provide members with some treats!
We will be there to answer questions and make sure that you understand your rights and to help you with:
- Signing your membership card
- Getting access to the MyBCGEU online membership portal
- Making sure your union board is up to date
- Recruiting more Stewards and Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Reps
Please note that this is not a union meeting and must not interfere with the operations of your workplace. If you have any questions please reach out to one of your local executive members.
Below is our schedule for Week 2 – November 3-7:
Monday, November 3, 2025
The Cridge Centre for the Family – Childcare Centre and Senior's Centre
Victoria Sexual Assault Centre
Pacific Coast Community Resource Inc. (PCCRI) – Eagle Rock Home, Jersey Home, San Miguel Home, Blenkinsop Home
Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Thompson Community Services - Duke House, Haida House, Mimi House, Sikorsky House, Luxton House)
Pacific Centre Family Services Association
Sooke Family Resource Society – Westshore locations
Thrive Social Services Society – Westshore office
Wednesday, November 5, 2025
Individual Pursuits – Day Program, Oxford Group Home and Roscoe Group Home
Thompson Community Services – Treebank House
Our Place Society – Albina Supportive Housing
Pacifica Housing – Waterview and Medewiwin
Victoria Cool Aid Society – Rock Bay Landing
Thursday, November 6, 2025
Thompson Community Services – Royal Oak House and Clayton House
Beacon Community Association – Sidney Office
Pacifica Housing – the Aurora
Community Inclusion Development – Roads Program
Friday, November 7, 2025
Sooke Shelter Society
Sooke Transition House Society – Annie's Place and Program Office
Sooke Family Resource Society – Main Office
Pacific Coast Community Resources Inc. (PCCRI) – Helgesen Home
Thompson Community Services – Grant House
In solidarity,
Your Local 301 Executive:
Kate Banky, Chairperson
Meghan Blackburn, First Vice-Chairperson
Ash Vomacka, Second Vice-Chairperson
Monique Yuan, Third Vice-Chairperson
Mala Moulik, Member-at-Large
Meghan Thom, Member-at-Large
Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative
PS Stay up to date on union news by signing into BCGEU's Member Portal. Access it with your login at https://my.bcgeu.ca/ or, if you have not logged in before, you can sign up for an account here: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.
