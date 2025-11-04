We're Coming to Your Workplace! – Week 2 Site Visit Schedule

We're providing our updated schedule for the final week of our work site visits for 2025. The purpose of these visits is to ensure members stay up to date with our union and provide members with some treats!

We will be there to answer questions and make sure that you understand your rights and to help you with:

Signing your membership card

Getting access to the MyBCGEU online membership portal

Making sure your union board is up to date

Recruiting more Stewards and Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Reps

Please note that this is not a union meeting and must not interfere with the operations of your workplace. If you have any questions please reach out to one of your local executive members.

Below is our schedule for Week 2 – November 3-7:

Monday, November 3, 2025

The Cridge Centre for the Family – Childcare Centre and Senior's Centre

Victoria Sexual Assault Centre

Pacific Coast Community Resource Inc. (PCCRI) – Eagle Rock Home, Jersey Home, San Miguel Home, Blenkinsop Home

Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Thompson Community Services - Duke House, Haida House, Mimi House, Sikorsky House, Luxton House)

Pacific Centre Family Services Association

Sooke Family Resource Society – Westshore locations

Thrive Social Services Society – Westshore office

Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Individual Pursuits – Day Program, Oxford Group Home and Roscoe Group Home

Thompson Community Services – Treebank House

Our Place Society – Albina Supportive Housing

Pacifica Housing – Waterview and Medewiwin

Victoria Cool Aid Society – Rock Bay Landing

Thursday, November 6, 2025

Thompson Community Services – Royal Oak House and Clayton House

Beacon Community Association – Sidney Office

Pacifica Housing – the Aurora

Community Inclusion Development – Roads Program

Friday, November 7, 2025

Sooke Shelter Society

Sooke Transition House Society – Annie's Place and Program Office

Sooke Family Resource Society – Main Office

Pacific Coast Community Resources Inc. (PCCRI) – Helgesen Home

Thompson Community Services – Grant House

In solidarity,

Your Local 301 Executive:

Kate Banky, Chairperson

Meghan Blackburn, First Vice-Chairperson

Ash Vomacka, Second Vice-Chairperson

Monique Yuan, Third Vice-Chairperson

Mala Moulik, Member-at-Large

Meghan Thom, Member-at-Large

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative

PS Stay up to date on union news by signing into BCGEU's Member Portal. Access it with your login at https://my.bcgeu.ca/ or, if you have not logged in before, you can sign up for an account here: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.

Download PDF of bulletin here





