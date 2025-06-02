DATE: June 16, 2025 (5:30 pm) or June 17, 2025 (9:00 am)

PLACE: BCGEU Victoria Office or Zoom (details below)



You are invited for a Union Town Hall meeting!



The purpose of this meeting is to discuss your Local Issues negotiations ahead of the scheduled Local Issues Bargaining Committee meeting on June 17th. You may attend in-person or by zoom. The two meeting date options are below and make sure you use the link to register!

Monday, June 16, 2025

5:30 p.m.

BCGEU Victoria Area Office (588 Burnside Road E.)



Please register here if you are attending this session.



Tuesday, June 17

9:00 a.m.

BCGEU Victoria Area Office (588 Burnside Road E.)



Please register here if you are attending this session.



We need to hear from you!

We are looking for your input as it is critical for your Stewards Committee and Staff Representative to know and understand your priorities. Local Issues include hours of work, casual call-in procedure, client vacations, out of town assignments and other areas specific to your worksite. Complete the survey here or via the QR code below.



REMINDER: Please complete the Survey before Friday, June 13, 2025 at 5 pm.

By filling out the Survey and coming to the Town Hall meeting, you give us a better idea of what we need to address and negotiate. This is especially helpful in producing proposals for a Local Issues Addendum to our collective agreement.



If you have any questions, please connect with one of your Stewards. To get a list of Steward please contact the BCGEU Victoria Area Office at [email protected].



In solidarity,



Abee Armstrong, Steward

Rachel Klopp, Steward

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP