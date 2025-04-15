Your Steward Committee and Staff Representative had a follow-up Labour Adjustment Planning meeting with members of the Employer's Senior Leadership Team (SLT) on Monday, April 14th. These discussions are required under Section 54 of the BC Labour Relations Code due to the employer's intention to end paid meal periods for all unionized workers.

At this meeting the Interim CEO and current Director of Finance Wendy Fung-Graham explained the Employer's financial situation which they claim has forced them to make this decision. They rejected our initial counterproposal to their schedule due to financial constraints as they are reporting a deficit of over $800,000.00.

Missed the update on our initial meeting? Please click here for a recap on our initial counterproposal and discussion.

We presented a second counterproposal based on your survey results:

● Maintaining paid meal periods for all Mental Health Workers (MHWs) at high-acuity programs such as Rock Bay Landing, Crosstown, Mike Gidora Place and the Lily (based on OHS Risk Assessments).

● Maintaining paid meal periods for single-staffed programs.

● Maintain paid meal periods for overnight front line overnight classifications.

● Accepting employer proposal to extend Front Line Supervisors (FLS), Schedulers, Indigenous Community Liaisons, and Client Service Workers (CSW) by their breaks to make up for their hours lost.

● Extending shifts by their breaks for employees in Food Services, Maintenance and Janitorial to make up for their hours lost or allowing them to opt for a reduction in hours on a voluntary basis.

● All Worker Townhall for the Employer to explain their financial situation.

● Equal cuts for exempt positions.

We were informed at the meeting that the Employer is unwilling to accept our counterproposals as they don't have the money for them.

At this point both parties have reached an impasse and have agreed to seek a Mediator from the Labour Relations Board (LRB) to assist us with moving forward.

We are deeply frustrated and extremely disappointed with this result. We will continue to update you as we move forward in this process.

In solidarity,

Your Steward Committee:

Kate Banky, Local 301 Chair and Steward

Matthew Busby-O'Connor, Steward

Jaime Eaglestick, Steward

Lucas Hayes, Steward

Peter Janz, Lead Steward

Jordan Kovacs, Steward

Rebecca McEwan, Steward

Mala Moulik, Local 301 Member-at-Large and Steward

Kenon Sugie, Steward

Monique Yuan, Local 301 Equity Member-at-Large

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative



Download a PDF of this bulletin



UWU/MoveUP