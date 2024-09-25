The Community Social Services (CSS) sectoral collective agreements expire on March 31, 2025. To identify member priorities for this upcoming round of bargaining, the BCGEU is holding a CSS Sectoral Bargaining Conference. Delegates at the Sectoral Bargaining Conference will elect the BCGEU Community Social Services Community Living Services, General Services and Indigenous Services Bargaining Committee members from the delegation.



Conference Details



Main Table Bargaining Conference (Community Living, General Services, Indigenous Services)

Date: November 18 and 19, 2024

Location: Hilton Metrotown

6083 McKay Ave, Burnaby



Indigenous Services Subsector Conference

Date: November 20, 2024

Location: Hilton Metrotown

6083 McKay Ave, Burnaby



The Union will provide leave to attend the conference, make arrangements for necessary travel and accommodations, as well as cover meals and child care.



Delegates



Those who are interested in being elected to the bargaining committee are strongly encouraged to put their name forward as a delegate to the conference.



If you are interested in participating in the conference and working with the bargaining team for Community Living Services, General Services or Indigenous Services, you must submit a nomination form to be a delegate to the conference.



The number of delegates is determined by collective agreement in each local for sectoral and geographic representation. Local Chairs are delegates to the bargaining conference by right, so in some areas the call is for an alternate only, in the event that a local chair cannot attend.



Members who are nominated to be a delegate must be available to attend all day of the conference, and work under one of the sectoral agreements.



Call for nominations for delegates in Local 301 are as follows:

Community Living Services: 4 delegate(s), and 2 alternate(s)

General Services: 2 delegate(s), and 1 alternate

Indigenous Sector: 1 delegate, and 1 alternate



Nominations can be submitted by fax at 250-384-8060, email at [email protected], or in person at the Victoria Area Office, 2994 Douglas St (parking and building access at 588 Burnside Rd E.) Victoria.



Deadline to submit nominations by fax or email is no later than 4:30 p.m. on October 24, 2024.



Elections



Delegates will be elected at a local meeting. Details are as follows:



Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Hybrid: BCGEU Victoria Area office and Zoom



RSVP link, if attending in person:

https://events.bcgeu.ca/local_301_-_css_bargaining_meeting_and_delegate_elections



Join Zoom Meeting: https://bcgeu.zoom.us/j/88472702514



Meeting ID: 884 7270 2514



Delegates may submit a short bio of no more than 250 words to be presented at the meeting prior to the election. Members will only vote for the delegate(s) nominated to represent their sectoral agreement.



If you have any questions about this process, please contact Staff Representative Kathleen Mann at 250-388-9948 or via email at [email protected], or Local Chair Kate Banky via email at [email protected].



In solidarity,



Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative, Victoria Area Office



Download a PDF of this notice



Download a PDF of the nomination form



UWU/MoveUP