COMPONENT: Community Social Services

LOCAL: 302

DATE: Thursday, February 17, 2022

TIME: 5:30 p.m.

PLACE: Via Zoom







AGENDA

Nominations are open for all local 302 executive positions, as follows:



Chairperson

1 st Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson 2 nd Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Member-at-Large (x3)

Member-at-Large (Young Worker)

Member-at-Large (Equity Worker)



The BCGEU Nomination form (FA-80) (attached) must be used and should be submitted to the area office by mail, fax, or email no later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 .



If an election is required, all candidates may provide one page (8½ x 11) for copying and distribution to members with ballots. This must be provided to the area office within one business day of the close of nominations, Wednesday, February 16, 2022 .



Additional agenda items for this meeting are:

Bargaining

Close of nominations for local election



Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88046309345?pwd=Vkl6Z0JDUjNUdXczaFgyTC9aV3Radz09



Meeting ID: 880 4630 9345

Passcode: 092542

One tap mobile

+17789072071,,88046309345# Canada

+12042727920,,88046309345# Canada





In solidarity



Hilary Andow

Staff Representative









Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF of nomination form here



Download PDF of local executive roles and responsibilities here