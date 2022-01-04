COMPONENT: Community Social Services
LOCAL: 302
DATE: Thursday, February 17, 2022
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
PLACE: Via Zoom
Nominations are open for all local 302 executive positions, as follows:
- Chairperson
- 1st Vice Chairperson
- 2nd Vice Chairperson
- Treasurer
- Recording Secretary
- Member-at-Large (x3)
- Member-at-Large (Young Worker)
- Member-at-Large (Equity Worker)
The BCGEU Nomination form (FA-80) (attached) must be used and should be submitted to the area office by mail, fax, or email no later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
If an election is required, all candidates may provide one page (8½ x 11) for copying and distribution to members with ballots. This must be provided to the area office within one business day of the close of nominations, Wednesday, February 16, 2022.
Additional agenda items for this meeting are:
Bargaining
Close of nominations for local election
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88046309345?pwd=Vkl6Z0JDUjNUdXczaFgyTC9aV3Radz09
Meeting ID: 880 4630 9345
Passcode: 092542
One tap mobile
+17789072071,,88046309345# Canada
+12042727920,,88046309345# Canada
In solidarity
Hilary Andow
Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of nomination form here
Download PDF of local executive roles and responsibilities here
UWU/MoveUP
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.