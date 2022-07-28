You are invited to attend a welcome meeting and meet and greet with your bargaining committee. The meeting will be attended by your elected Bargaining Committee, Staff Representatives, Sarah Fawns & Katie Marvin along with Carol Wood, Organizer.
The purpose of this meeting is to:
- Meet your elected representatives to your bargaining committee
- Talk about the bargaining Survey (attached)
- Learn about your rights and how to protect them
- Meet your Union
- Enjoy some refreshments and Union 'swag'
We want to hear what your priorities are in the renewal of your Collective Agreement! We hope you will be able to attend. We can do much when we work together!
When: Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – 6:00pm – 8:00pm
Where: Kiwassa Hospice - 650 N Penticton St, Vancouver, BC V5K 3L8
Option to join the meeting virtually via Zoom: Please contact the area office for the Zoom link
PLEASE SPREAD THE WORD BY TELLING YOUR COWORKERS ABOUT THIS MEETING AND THE BARGANING SURVEY
In Solidarity
Your Bargaining Committee,
Julia Seymour & Kitty Jones - Harbourview Daycare
Maria Cervino & Karin Ludditt - Neighbourhood House
Sarah Fawns, Katie Marvin, Carol Wood – BCGEU Staff Representatives
Download Bargaining Survey here
UWU/MoveUP
