TO: All Local 303 Members

DATE: Tuesday, February 25, 2020

TIME: 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm

PLACE: BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office

#130-2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4

(kitty corner to Renfrew Skytrain station)



Re: BCGEU 51th Triennial Constitutional Convention – Wednesday June 10 to Saturday, June 13, 2020, Vancouver, BC

Call for Nominations for Convention Delegates and Alternates to the BCGEU 51th Triennial Constitutional Convention

Interested members and their nominator should complete and submit the attached nomination form.Nomination forms must be received at the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office by 5:00 pm on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 as follows:

via email to area03@bcgeu.ca;

via fax to (604) 215‑1410;

by mail to #130-2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4; or

in person at the General Membership Meeting noted above. Nominations from the floor will also be permitted at the meeting.

*** Please post the attached Nomination Form ***

Call for Resolutions to the BCGEU 51st Triennial Constitutional Convention

*** Please post the attached Resolution Form ***

Agenda of General Membership Meeting

Election of Delegates (22) and Alternates to the BCGEU Convention

Voting on resolutions to the Convention for referral to Component 3 for approval

*** Please note that in order to stand for delegate or alternate, you must be available to attend the entire Convention from June 10 – June 13, 2020 inclusive ***





Please RSVP for the Membership Meeting by Friday, February 21st to area03@bcgeu.ca or 604-215-1499 so that we may provide you with directions and parking information.



In solidarity



Kay Sinclair

Staff Representative





