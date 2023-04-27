Local 303 Members - Local Executive By-Election Results

Balloting for the Local 303 Member-at-Large positions, closed and conducted on Thursday July 6, 2023. We are pleased to announce the election results for the Member-at-Large positions below:







In accordance with the Provincial Executive Policy Reference Manual, Policy D-8, members have the right to appeal.



Appeals:

41. A candidate may appeal the election results to their component vice president within 10 days after results are published in the member bulletin. If the election under appeal is in the component vice president's local, the appeal should be made to the president who may designate an investigator. Within 10 days of receiving the component vice-president's decision, a candidate may appeal to the provincial executive.



The Union would like to thank everyone for their participation and interest in the local elections. Your activism is greatly appreciated. Lastly, congratulations to the newly elected officers!





In solidarity,



Andrea Duncan, Local 303 Chairperson

Andii Stephens, Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP