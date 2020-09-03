The BCGEU is holding an election for two (2) bargaining committee members and one (1) alternate for City Hall Child Care Society.
Your nominees are:
- Penny Chiu
- Sayaka Shibuya
- Christina Monkman
The Election will start on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 12 pm. You will be sent an electronic ballot via email where you will choose 2 representatives to add to the committee. The nominee not elected to a position will serve as alternate. The election will end on:
Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 3 pm.
Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising members of the new bargaining committee members.
Additionally, your input is needed to shape the proposals we put forward. Attached is a bargaining survey that we would like you to return to us by October 1, 2020.
Any questions should be referred to the area office via the email Area03Elections@bcgeu.ca or by phone at 604-215-1499.
In solidarity
Reagan Belan
BCGEU Staff Representative
