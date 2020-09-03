 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on September 03, 2020

The BCGEU is holding an election for two (2) bargaining committee members and one (1) alternate for City Hall Child Care Society.

Your nominees are:

  • Penny Chiu
  • Sayaka Shibuya
  • Christina Monkman

The Election will start on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 12 pm. You will be sent an electronic ballot via email where you will choose 2 representatives to add to the committee. The nominee not elected to a position will serve as alternate. The election will end on:

Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 3 pm.

Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising members of the new bargaining committee members.

Additionally, your input is needed to shape the proposals we put forward. Attached is a bargaining survey that we would like you to return to us by October 1, 2020.

Any questions should be referred to the area office via the email Area03Elections@bcgeu.ca or by phone at 604-215-1499.

In solidarity

Reagan Belan
BCGEU Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here


