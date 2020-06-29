Collective Agreement Implementation of Monetary Provisions
As you may be aware, the monetary provisions of the collective agreement will come into effect on July 2, 2020. In order to address some of these provisions that will come into effect, as well as other questions you may have regarding the implementation of the Community Living Services Collective Agreement, we will be hosting a telephone town hall information meeting.
INFORMATION MEETING (Telephone Town Hall)
When: Thursday, June 30th, 2020
Time: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Dial-in number: 877-229-8493
Pin: 117342
Please Note: If you have a number on file with the union, we will call you at that number. If you haven't received a call by 2:55, please call the Dial-in number, noted above.
If you do not have a number on file with the BCGEU, you can dial-in yourself at the number noted above.
This meeting will be in the format of a telephone Town Hall, so you can dial-in to hear the presentation and there is a format for asking questions.
In solidarity,
Edward Mishra, Staff Representative
Amrita Sanford, Staff Representative – Classifications
UWU/MoveUP
