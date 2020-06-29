Collective Agreement Implementation of Monetary Provisions

As you may be aware, the monetary provisions of the collective agreement will come into effect on July 2, 2020. In order to address some of these provisions that will come into effect, as well as other questions you may have regarding the implementation of the Community Living Services Collective Agreement, we will be hosting a telephone town hall information meeting.

INFORMATION MEETING (Telephone Town Hall)

When: Thursday, June 30th, 2020

Time: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Dial-in number: 877-229-8493

Pin: 117342

Please Note: If you have a number on file with the union, we will call you at that number. If you haven't received a call by 2:55, please call the Dial-in number, noted above.

If you do not have a number on file with the BCGEU, you can dial-in yourself at the number noted above.

This meeting will be in the format of a telephone Town Hall, so you can dial-in to hear the presentation and there is a format for asking questions.

In solidarity,

Edward Mishra, Staff Representative

Amrita Sanford, Staff Representative – Classifications

Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP