We are pleased to announce that your collective agreement was ratified by 66.7%.

This means that your new collective agreement is effective as of April 1, 2024. You will receive retro pay for any wages owing. Changes to your future wage rate and retro pay will be paid in the near future, your employer will have a better idea on the exact date.



The Employer and the Union will be working on proofing the new collective agreement to ensure we have captured all the changes made during this round of bargaining. Once the new collective agreement has gone through the proofing process, it will be on the BCGEU website at http://agreements.bcgeu.ca/.



We thank everyone who spoke with the bargaining committee during this process. We encourage you to reach out to your local shop stewards if you have any questions about the new agreement.



A big thank you to both Helena and Jinny for stepping up and for the work they have done on the Bargaining Committee during the bargaining process!



In solidarity,

Helena Upham – Bargaining Committee Chair

Jinny Kim – Bargaining Committee

Katie Smith – BCGEU Staff Representative

Guneet Anand – BCGEU Staff Representative

