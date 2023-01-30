INFORMATION MEETING



When: Monday, March 6th, 2023

Time: 7 p.m.

Meeting ID: 822 9152 9893

Passcode: 728341

Dial-in: +1-778-907-2071

Zoom Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82291529893?pwd=eERBL3BJVklDTk1rTzZJSGU3MkhaZz09

RATIFICATION VOTING



The BCGEU is pleased to announce electronic voting for this ratification process. During the information meeting, you will receive an email with a link to your online ballot. Please participate and vote. This will be the only method for casting your ballot.



The vote will start Tuesday, March 7th at 8 a.m. Deadline to cast your vote is 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 9th



Your Bargaining Committee is recommending acceptance of this tentative agreement, so please vote YES .



In solidarity



Indu Chauhan Bargaining Committee Member

Brittney Janecki, Staff Negotiator





Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of ratification document here





UWU/MoveUP