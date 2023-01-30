Click here to find info on COVID-19

Local 303 members at Shaughnessy Heights Early Learning Centre - Ratification vote - information meeting - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 03, 2023

INFORMATION MEETING
When: Monday, March 6th, 2023

Time: 7 p.m.

Meeting ID: 822 9152 9893

Passcode: 728341

Dial-in: +1-778-907-2071

Zoom Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82291529893?pwd=eERBL3BJVklDTk1rTzZJSGU3MkhaZz09 

 

RATIFICATION VOTING

The BCGEU is pleased to announce electronic voting for this ratification process. During the information meeting, you will receive an email with a link to your online ballot. Please participate and vote. This will be the only method for casting your ballot.

The vote will start Tuesday, March 7th at 8 a.m. Deadline to cast your vote is 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 9th


Your Bargaining Committee is recommending acceptance of this tentative agreement, so please vote YES

In solidarity

Indu Chauhan Bargaining Committee Member
Brittney Janecki, Staff Negotiator


Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of ratification document here



