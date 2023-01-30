INFORMATION MEETING
When: Monday, March 6th, 2023
Time: 7 p.m.
Meeting ID: 822 9152 9893
Passcode: 728341
Dial-in: +1-778-907-2071
Zoom Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82291529893?pwd=eERBL3BJVklDTk1rTzZJSGU3MkhaZz09
RATIFICATION VOTING
The BCGEU is pleased to announce electronic voting for this ratification process. During the information meeting, you will receive an email with a link to your online ballot. Please participate and vote. This will be the only method for casting your ballot.
The vote will start Tuesday, March 7th at 8 a.m. Deadline to cast your vote is 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 9th
Your Bargaining Committee is recommending acceptance of this tentative agreement, so please vote YES.
In solidarity
Indu Chauhan Bargaining Committee Member
Brittney Janecki, Staff Negotiator
Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of ratification document here
