BCGEU Offices
(Updated Jan 30, 2023)
:
All BCGEU offices are open. Members who wish to attend at a BCGEU office must follow BCGEU Safety Protocols, which include wearing a face mask in all common areas.
Local 303 Stewards Union Meeting - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on March 07, 2023
|
COMPONENT: Community Social Services
LOCAL: 303 – All Stewards
DATE: Wednesday, March 15, 2023
TIME: 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm
PLACE: ZOOM
Do you have an issue you’d like to discuss with other stewards? Join us!
This online meeting is hosted by Local 303 Executive members, Caroline Kent and Jasna Lugonjic.
Questions or concerns can be shared at the meeting or sent in advance to [email protected].
*This is a stewards only meeting*
Please contact your area office for the Zoom link
Dial by your location: +1 778 907 2071
Meeting ID: 857 9574 6977
In solidarity
Alix Born
Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.