Published on March 07, 2023

COMPONENT: Community Social Services
LOCAL:          303 – All Stewards
DATE:            Wednesday, March 15, 2023
TIME:            6:30 pm to 7:30 pm
PLACE:          ZOOM
 

 
Do you have an issue you’d like to discuss with other stewards? Join us!
 
This online meeting is hosted by Local 303 Executive members, Caroline Kent and Jasna Lugonjic.
 
Questions or concerns can be shared at the meeting or sent in advance to [email protected].
 
*This is a stewards only meeting*
 
Please contact your area office for the Zoom link
 
Dial by your location:  +1 778 907 2071
 
Meeting ID: 857 9574 6977
 
 
In solidarity
 
Alix Born
Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here
 



