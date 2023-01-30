COMPONENT: Community Social Services

LOCAL: 303 – All Stewards

DATE: Wednesday, March 15, 2023

TIME: 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm

PLACE: ZOOM



Do you have an issue you’d like to discuss with other stewards? Join us!



This online meeting is hosted by Local 303 Executive members, Caroline Kent and Jasna Lugonjic.



Questions or concerns can be shared at the meeting or sent in advance to [email protected].



*This is a stewards only meeting*



Please contact your area office for the Zoom link



Dial by your location: +1 778 907 2071



Meeting ID: 857 9574 6977





In solidarity



Alix Born

Staff Representative





Download PDF of notice here

