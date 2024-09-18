Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Local 304 - Union Meeting - Tuesday, October 8, 2024 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on September 18, 2024

COMPONENT: Community Social Services
LOCAL: 304
DATE: Tuesday, October 8, 2024
TIME: 5:30 pm - Dinner
           6:00 pm - Meeting
 PLACE: Langley Area Office (8555 198a Street)
                Via Zoom and In Person
 

 AGENDA

  1. Land acknowledgment
  2. Approval of previous minutes
  3. Changes to Local 304 bylaws – we are removing the Treasurer role as all finances are being done through Component Treasurer. A new position will be created specifically for Indigenous members.
  4. Bargaining – voting to select delegates to attend the bargaining conference. The conference will be held November 18th and 19th at the Hilton in Burnaby.
  5. Questions

If you have a question or topic you would like the local to talk about or present on, please let us know. You can email the chair at [email protected].
 

Come join us!
Great time to network with other Members and Stewards in your local
Pizza and pop will be served 

Please see below zoom link if you are attending virtually.

https://bcgeu.zoom.us/j/81083021955?pwd=caWbq29SZo1bpXlucVjYtjf0gKowmC.1
Meeting ID: 810 8302 1955
Passcode: 443996
 

In solidarity


Tamara Peterson
L304 Chair


Charmaine Roesler
Staff Representative

Download a PDF of this notice



