COMPONENT: Community Social Services

LOCAL: 304 and 306

DATE: March 9, 2023

TIME: 6:00 pm

PLACE: Langley Area Office (8555 198a Street)

Cariboo Area Office (107A 1st Ave North)

Via Zoom

AGENDA

1. Land acknowledgment

2. Learning your collective agreement – making sense of it; how to find the information you need; and when you need it

3. Grievances – what exactly is a grievance: taking the mystery out of the grievances and understanding the process.

4. Stewards – what exactly do stewards do; when and why do we need them; and how to become one

5. Bargaining update – tentative agreement; how and when to vote; where to find information

6. OHS – unsafe work

7. Upcoming events

8. Questions

If attending in person please note face masks are required except when eating or seated. We are looking forward to meeting you!

In solidarity,

Monique Wemhof, Staff Representative

Tamara Peterson, Local 304 Chair





UWU/MoveUP