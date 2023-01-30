COMPONENT: Community Social Services
LOCAL: 304 and 306
DATE: March 9, 2023
TIME: 6:00 pm
PLACE: Langley Area Office (8555 198a Street)
Cariboo Area Office (107A 1st Ave North)
Via Zoom
AGENDA
1. Land acknowledgment
2. Learning your collective agreement – making sense of it; how to find the information you need; and when you need it
3. Grievances – what exactly is a grievance: taking the mystery out of the grievances and understanding the process.
4. Stewards – what exactly do stewards do; when and why do we need them; and how to become one
5. Bargaining update – tentative agreement; how and when to vote; where to find information
6. OHS – unsafe work
7. Upcoming events
8. Questions
If attending in person please note face masks are required except when eating or seated. We are looking forward to meeting you!
In solidarity,
Monique Wemhof, Staff Representative
Tamara Peterson, Local 304 Chair
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.