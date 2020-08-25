 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. Local 304 Executive – Member At Large - BCGEU

Published on August 25, 2020

Nominations for Local Executive Member At Large have now closed. The following members were acclaimed:

Member-at-Large Chad Dumaine

Member-at-Large Leticia Aguilar Rodriguez

In solidarity

Heather Turner
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



