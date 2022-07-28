Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Local 304 Members at Salvation Army Centre of Hope Tentative Agreement Ratifies - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Local 304 Members at Salvation Army Centre of Hope Tentative Agreement Ratifies - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on October 05, 2022

Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce that the Salvation Army Centre of Hope tentative agreement has been ratified by the membership.

 

The vote was 87% in favour of accepting the agreement.

 

Your Bargaining Committee thanks all of you for your support and assistance throughout the bargaining process.

 

In solidarity,

 

Pedro Isaac, Bargaining Committee member
Candice Rains, Bargaining Committee member
Cindy Sale, Bargaining Committee member
Heather Turner, Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here 

UWU/MoveUP