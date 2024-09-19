The Community Social Services (CSS) sectoral collective agreements expire on March 31, 2025. To identify member priorities for this upcoming round of bargaining, the BCGEU is holding a CSS Sectoral Bargaining Conference. Delegates at the Sectoral Bargaining Conference will elect the BCGEU Community Social Services Community Living Services, General Services and Indigenous Services Bargaining Committee members from the delegation.



Conference Details



Main table Bargaining Conference (Community Living, General Services, Indigenous Services)

Date: November 18 and 19, 2024

Location: Hilton Metrotown

6083 Mckay Ave, Burnaby



Indigenous Services specific conference

Date: November 20, 2024

Location: Hilton Metrotown

6083 Mckay Ave, Burnaby



The Union will provide leave to attend the conference, make arrangements for necessary travel and accommodations, as well as cover meals and child care.



Delegates



Those who are interested in being elected to the bargaining committee are strongly encouraged to put their name forward as a delegate to the conference.



If you are interested in participating in the conference and working with the bargaining team for Community Living Services, General Services or Indigenous Services, you must submit a nomination form to be a delegate to the conference.



The number of delegates is determined by collective agreement in each local for sectoral and geographic representation. Local Chairs are delegates to the bargaining conference by right, so in some areas the call is for an alternate only, in the event that a local chair cannot attend.



Members who are nominated to be a delegate must be available to attend both dates, and work under one of the sectoral agreements.



Call for nominations for delegates in Local 304 are as follows:



Community Living Services: 8 delegate(s), and 4 alternate(s)

General Services: 5 delegate(s), and 2 alternate(s)

Indigenous Sector: 1 delegate(s), and 0 alternate(s)



Nominations can be submitted by fax or email Fraser Valley Area Office 8555 - 198A Street, Langley, BC V2Y 0A9 Phone: 604-882-0111 Fax: 604-882-5032 Email: [email protected]. Deadline to submit nominations by fax or email is no later than 5:00 pm on October 8, 2024 .



Elections



Delegates will be elected at a local meeting. Details are as follows:



Date: October 8, 2024

Time: 6:00 pm

Location: via Zoom or in person at 8555 198a Street, Langley

Join Zoom Meeting

https://bcgeu.zoom.us/j/81083021955?pwd=caWbq29SZo1bpXlucVjYtjf0gKowmC.1

Meeting ID: 810 8302 1955

Passcode: 443996



Delegates may submit a short bio of no more than 250 words to be presented at the meeting prior to the election. Members will only vote for the delegate(s) nominated to represent their sectoral agreement.



If you have any questions about this process, please contact Staff Representative, Charmaine Roesler via email at [email protected] or Local Chair, Tamara Peterson via email at [email protected].





Download a PDF of this notice



Download a PDF of the nomination form







UWU/MoveUP