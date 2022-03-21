The BCGEU continues to plan for a full re-opening of all its offices beginning Monday, March 28, 2022. Members will be able to access the offices without an appointment but will be subject to BCGEU Safety Protocols which currently include providing proof of full vaccination (your QR code will need to be scanned) and wearing a mask in all common areas of the office (hallways, washrooms, lunchrooms, meeting rooms, etc.).
Local 304 – Milieu Children and Family Services & Milieu Family Services Inc - Steward Nomination Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on July 08, 2022
Please be advised that the following member has been acclaimed as a steward at Milieu Children & Family Services and Milieu Family Services Inc.
Ramandeep Bining
Should you have any questions or concerns at your worksite, please contact the above noted steward. If a steward is unsure of the answer to your question or concern, they will call the Union on your behalf and speak to the Staff Representative for clarification.
