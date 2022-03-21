Please be advised that the following member has been acclaimed as a steward at Milieu Children & Family Services and Milieu Family Services Inc.

Ramandeep Bining

Should you have any questions or concerns at your worksite, please contact the above noted steward. If a steward is unsure of the answer to your question or concern, they will call the Union on your behalf and speak to the Staff Representative for clarification.



Congratulations Ramandeep!



In solidarity,



Heather Turner

Staff Representative



