Local 305 Nominations for Local Executive - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on January 07, 2022
Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:
Chairperson
1stVice Chairperson
2ndVice Chairperson
Treasurer
Recording Secretary
2 Members-at-Large
1 Member-at-Large: Equity
1 Member-at-Large: Youth Worker (filled by a young worker 29 years of age or younger)
The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.
The deadline for nominations is: February 7, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.
If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.
Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.
