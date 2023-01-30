Local 305 Ratification Meeting - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on February 27, 2023
COMPONENT:COMMUNITY SOCIAL SERVICES LOCAL: 305 DATE: MONDAY, MARCH 6, 2023 TIME(S): 9:00 a.m. 11:30 a.m. (If arriving between 12 and 1, please use back entrance) 5:00 p.m.(Back entrance: Northwest corner of building) PLACE: Kamloops BCGEU Office – 158 Oriole Road These meetings will be held in person with a virtual option to attend.
