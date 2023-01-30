COMPONENT: COMMUNITY SOCIAL SERVICES

LOCAL: 305

DATE: MONDAY, MARCH 6, 2023

TIME(S): 9:00 a.m.

11:30 a.m. (If arriving between 12 and 1, please use back entrance)

5:00 p.m. (Back entrance: Northwest corner of building)

PLACE: Kamloops BCGEU Office – 158 Oriole Road

These meetings will be held in person with a virtual option to attend.



AGENDA Ratification Meeting – Discuss Tentative Agreement

Information Session Only –No Voting will take place at this meeting

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86229804248?pwd=eFBYZVhRUDd3Y3NCUlN0L0lhM3Q1dz09



Meeting ID: 862 2980 4248

Passcode: 549371



Dial by your location

+1 778 907 2071 Canada





Download PDF of notice here