Published on February 27, 2023

 
COMPONENT: COMMUNITY SOCIAL SERVICES
LOCAL:          305
DATE:            MONDAY, MARCH 6, 2023
TIME(S):        9:00 a.m.
                     11:30 a.m. (If arriving between 12 and 1, please use back entrance)
                     5:00 p.m. (Back entrance: Northwest corner of building)
PLACE:          Kamloops BCGEU Office – 158 Oriole Road
These meetings will be held in person with a virtual option to attend.
 

AGENDA
  • Ratification Meeting – Discuss Tentative Agreement
  • Information Session Only –No Voting will take place at this meeting

Join Zoom Meeting
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86229804248?pwd=eFBYZVhRUDd3Y3NCUlN0L0lhM3Q1dz09
 
Meeting ID: 862 2980 4248
Passcode: 549371
 
Dial by your location 
+1 778 907 2071 Canada                    


Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP