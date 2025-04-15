Further to the Local Executive Elections bulletin issued April 10, there was an acclamation missing for the position of Member at Large – Young Worker. Please see revised results below:

Since the announcement, two nominations have been received for the position of Member-at-Large (Equity):

Tahea Mack

Alyssa Fulkerson

Further to PE Policy D-8, nominations for this position will remain open for an additional 3 days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated. After nominations close, another bulletin will be issued with the information on the election process.

In solidarity,

Wynn Hartfelder, Local Chairperson

Brittney Janecki, Staff Representative

