The call for nominations closed on April 20, 2023 at noon. The following new members are acclaimed:



Position Nomination Member-at-Large (Youth Worker)

Member-at-Large (Equity Worker) Dayna Bossert

Tahea Mack





Your local 307 executive is as follows:



Local chairperson: Wynn Hartfelder

First vice-chair: Kindie Wolf

Member at large: Megan Rysz

Second vice-chair: John Laverdure

Member at large: Thomas Semchuk

Member at large: Emily Nield

Member at large (Equity Worker): Tahea Mack

Member at large (Young Worker): Dayna Bossert

Treasurer: Gayle Hull

Recording Secretary: Denise McDonald



If you require contact information for any of the above, please visit the website or contact the BCGEU Okanagan Area Office at 1-800-667-1132.





In solidarity,



Wynn Hartfelder, Local Chairperson

Darla Holmwood, Staff Representative











