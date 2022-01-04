Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Chairperson

1 st Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson 2 nd Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Member-at-Large (5 positions) 1 - Member-at-Large – North Okanagan 1 – Member-at-Large – Central Okanagan 1 – Member-at-Large – South Okanagan 1 – Member-at-Large (Equity Worker) – self-identify as at least one of the four equity groups: Aboriginal; Workers with a disability; Workers of colour; or Gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender workers. 1 – Member-at-Large (Young Worker) - defined as 29 years of age or younger.





The term is three years. Information on the roles and responsibilities and activities of each position is attached.

The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. on: February 9, 2022



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8½ x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

BCGEU Okanagan Area Office

1064 Borden Ave, Kelowna

Ph: 1-800-667-1132

[email protected]



The area office will confirm receipt of submission within two business days. In the event of an election, the default voting method will be by electronic vote.







Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF of nomination form here



Download PDF of local executive roles and responsibilities here