Published on May 29, 2025

Nominations have now closed for the Member at Large – Equity position.
 
Congratulations to Cameka Edwards who was acclaimed as your Local 0310 Member at Large - Equity!
 
Cameka joins your current Local 0310 Executive Members:
 
Chair: Bessy Solaman
1st Vice Chair: Christina Schindel
2nd Vice Chair: Gio P Aliyas  
Recording Secretary: Allan Tengco
Member at Large: Kadesha Francis
 
Sincerely,
Tennille Penner
Staff Representative

