Nominations have now closed for the Member at Large – Equity position.
Congratulations to Cameka Edwards who was acclaimed as your Local 0310 Member at Large - Equity!
Cameka joins your current Local 0310 Executive Members:
Chair: Bessy Solaman
1st Vice Chair: Christina Schindel
2nd Vice Chair: Gio P Aliyas
Recording Secretary: Allan Tengco
Member at Large: Kadesha Francis
Sincerely,
Tennille Penner
Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
