Nominations have now closed for the Member at Large – Equity position.



Congratulations to Cameka Edwards who was acclaimed as your Local 0310 Member at Large - Equity!



Cameka joins your current Local 0310 Executive Members:



Chair: Bessy Solaman

1st Vice Chair: Christina Schindel

2nd Vice Chair: Gio P Aliyas

Recording Secretary: Allan Tengco

Member at Large: Kadesha Francis



Sincerely,

Tennille Penner

Staff Representative



Download a PDF of this notice





