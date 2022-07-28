Please Post notice and nomination form on Union bulletin board

Steward Elections are now open on the following Local 0310 Worksite, to fill 3 vacancies.

· Dawson Creek Society for Community Living, all Worksites (3 vacancies)

Please read and post the attached package on your union bulletin board. Nominations are now open and close on Midnight, November 3, 2022. Please email, fax, mail or drop off your nomination forms to:

Email: [email protected]

Fax: 250-785-0048

10147 100 Ave. Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y7 (back door drop box available)

If you have any questions/ please email or call the area office at 250-785-6185 or toll free at 1-800-667-0788



Download PDF of notice here

Download Nomination Form here

Download Rights and Responsibilities here



UWU/MoveUP