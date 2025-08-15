Bessy Solaman, Local 310 Chair and Christina Schindel, Local 310 Vice chair will be visiting members of Local 310, Community Bridge, in Dawson Creek on August 18, 2025 at the time noted below.



They will be touring the worksite to speak to the members and to update membership information. They will do their best to minimize workday interruptions but look forward to seeing you and hearing any questions you may have.



Monday, August 18:

Community Bridge 9:30am





In solidarity



Bessy Solaman, Local 310 Chairperson

Tennille Penner, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





