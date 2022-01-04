Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:
- Chairperson
- 1st Vice Chairperson
- 2nd Vice Chairperson
- Treasurer
- Recording Secretary
- Member-at-Large
- Member-at-Large Young Worker
- Member-at-Large Equity Representative
The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.
The deadline for nominations is: February 17, 2022
Nominations may also be made at the local general meeting:
Time: 5:15 PM – 6:15 PM
Date: February 17, 2022
Area office: VIA ZOOM
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84092027022?pwd=dXpjM3U5QkVHd3NLUmpZR0lQWGU5Zz09
Meeting ID: 840 9202 7022
Passcode: 228175
One tap mobile
+16473744685,,84092027022# Canada
+16475580588,,84092027022# Canada
Dial by your location
+1 647 374 4685 Canada
+1 647 558 0588 Canada
+1 778 907 2071 Canada
+1 204 272 7920 Canada
+1 438 809 7799 Canada
+1 587 328 1099 Canada
+1 613 209 3054 Canada
+1 206 337 9723 US (Seattle)
+1 213 338 8477 US (Los Angeles)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
Meeting ID: 840 9202 7022
Find your local number:https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kdDjqVH7qQ
If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.
Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.
Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of nomination form here
Download PDF of local executive roles and responsibilities here
UWU/MoveUP
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.