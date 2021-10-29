Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Local 310 Opening of Steward Elections - BCGEU

Published on October 29, 2021

Steward Elections are now open for the following Local 0310 Worksites.

  • Community Bridge
  • South Peace Community Resource Society
  • Dawson Creek Society for Community Living

Please read and post the attached package on your union bulletin board. Nominations are now opened and close on November 5, 2021. Please email, fax or mail your nomination forms to:

Email: [email protected]
Fax: 250-785-0048
10147 100 Ave. Fort St. John, BC   V1J 1Y7


Both current stewards as well as new stewards are encouraged to seek nomination.

If you have any questions/ please call the area office at 250-785-6185 or toll free at 
1-800-667-0788

Download PDF of notice here 
Download nomination form here 

 



