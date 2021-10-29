Steward Elections are now open for the following Local 0310 Worksites.

Community Bridge

South Peace Community Resource Society

Dawson Creek Society for Community Living

Please read and post the attached package on your union bulletin board. Nominations are now opened and close on November 5, 2021. Please email, fax or mail your nomination forms to:

Email: [email protected]

Fax: 250-785-0048

10147 100 Ave. Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y7



Both current stewards as well as new stewards are encouraged to seek nomination.



If you have any questions/ please call the area office at 250-785-6185 or toll free at

1-800-667-0788



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here





UWU/MoveUP