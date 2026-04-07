To: All Local BCGEU Members, Local 310 Salvation Army, Fort St. John
Re: Nomination Results for Local 310 Stewards at the Salvation Army – Supportive Housing & Thrift Store Worksite Locations
Nominations for Local 310 Stewards closed on April 2, 2026.
The following are your newly acclaimed Stewards:
Supportive Housing Worksite
Victor Musinguzi
Thrift Store Worksite
Kasey Lawson
Lilly Cassels
They now join the following previously elected Local 310 Chair, Bessy Solaman in representing workers in Local 310.
Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!
In solidarity
Grace Molnar
Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
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