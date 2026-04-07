To: All Local BCGEU Members, Local 310 Salvation Army, Fort St. John

Re: Nomination Results for Local 310 Stewards at the Salvation Army – Supportive Housing & Thrift Store Worksite Locations



Nominations for Local 310 Stewards closed on April 2, 2026.



The following are your newly acclaimed Stewards:



Supportive Housing Worksite

Victor Musinguzi



Thrift Store Worksite

Kasey Lawson

Lilly Cassels



They now join the following previously elected Local 310 Chair, Bessy Solaman in representing workers in Local 310.



Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!



In solidarity



Grace Molnar

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP