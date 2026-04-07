Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Local 310 Salvation Army, Fort St. John - Nomination Results for Local 310 Stewards at the Salvation Army – Supportive Housing & Thrift Store Worksite Locations - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Local 310 Salvation Army, Fort St. John - Nomination Results for Local 310 Stewards at the Salvation Army – Supportive Housing & Thrift Store Worksite Locations - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on April 07, 2026

To: All Local BCGEU Members, Local 310 Salvation Army, Fort St. John
Re: Nomination Results for Local 310 Stewards at the Salvation Army – Supportive Housing & Thrift Store Worksite Locations  


Nominations for Local 310 Stewards closed on April 2, 2026.
 
The following are your newly acclaimed Stewards: 


      Supportive Housing Worksite

      Victor Musinguzi 


      Thrift Store Worksite

      Kasey Lawson

      Lilly Cassels

 


They now join the following previously elected Local 310 Chair, Bessy Solaman in representing workers in Local 310.
 
Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!
 

In solidarity
 
Grace Molnar
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP