**REMINDER**

BCGEU Enhanced Stewards' Training

Stewards and Local Executives of Local 310

Where: BCGEU Peace River Area Office

10147 100th Avenue, Fort St. John

Date: August 21, 2025

Time: 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM





Join us for a day of networking and learning! You will learn strategies and tools to help you with assisting members in your workplaces, while getting the opportunity to connect with fellow Stewards and Local Executives.





Please RSVP no later than August 7, 2025.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO SEEING YOU FOR THIS VALUABLE TRAINING

To register, please go to this link and fill out the information:





RSVP HERE





** NOTE: A union paid Leave of Absence will be provided with this course, please include your work hours LOA requirements with your RSVP. Hotel accommodation is available for the night before ONLY to members attending from Hudson's Hope, Chetwynd, Tumbler Ridge & Fort Nelson. Lunch will be provided to attendees. Please indicate if you have any allergies or special dietary requirements. **



For further information, please contact our office at 250-785-6185 or 1-800-667-0788

Email: [email protected]



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP