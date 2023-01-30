Click here to find info on COVID-19

Local 310 Union meeting - February 10, 2023 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on February 08, 2023

COMPONENT: Community Services
LOCAL: 310
 DATE: Friday, February 10, 2023
TIME: 11:00am to 1:00pm
 PLACE: Pomeroy Inn & Suites, 540 Hwy 2,  Dawson Creek, BC

AGENDA
 

The purpose of this meeting is to inform members of Local Issues Bargaining, answer any questions and to gather information for those negotiations. Please drop by if you are able. 

In solidarity

Nicole Pallone
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here 



