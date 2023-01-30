COMPONENT: Community Services
LOCAL: 310
DATE: Friday, February 10, 2023
TIME: 11:00am to 1:00pm
PLACE: Pomeroy Inn & Suites, 540 Hwy 2, Dawson Creek, BC
AGENDA
The purpose of this meeting is to inform members of Local Issues Bargaining, answer any questions and to gather information for those negotiations. Please drop by if you are able.
In solidarity
Nicole Pallone
Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
