Bessy Solaman, Local 310 Chair, will be visiting members of Local 310 at Independence Networking Services Inc. on August 18, times noted below.

They will be touring the worksites to speak to the members and to update membership information. They will do their best to minimize workday interruptions but look forward to seeing you and hearing any questions you may have.

Monday, August 18:

Independent Networking Services Inc. 9:00am to 10:00am – Main office 11:00am to 12:00pm – Programs 1:00pm to 4:00pm – Programs



In solidarity

Bessy Solaman, Local 310 Chairperson

Brandon Mackinnon, Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP