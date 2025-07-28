Bessy Solaman, Local 310 Chair and Christina Schindel, Local 310 Vice chair will be visiting members of Local 310 in Fort St. John on the dates noted below.



They will be touring the worksites to speak to the members and to update membership information. They will do their best to minimize workday interruptions but look forward to seeing you and hearing any questions you may have.



Wednesday, August 13:

Community Bridge (North Peace Community Resources) 9:30am to 11:00am



Salvation Army Thrift Shop 1:00pm to 1:30pm



Salvation Army FSJ 1:45pm to 3:00pm



South Peace Community Resources Society – Fort St. John 3:30pm to 4:00pm



Thursday, August 14:



FSJ Association for Community Living

10:00am to 12:00pm – Programs

1:00pm to 3:00pm – Residential houses

4:00pm to 5:00pm – Main office



In solidarity



Bessy Solaman, Local 310 Chairperson

Brandon Mackinnon, Staff Representative





Download PDF of notice here