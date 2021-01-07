 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on January 07, 2021

Please join me in congratulating all of the candidates who stood for nomination for the vacant Local Chair/ Member at Large positions on the Local 401 Executive. 

Local 401 Chair - Richard Ziemianski

Local 401 Member at Large – Bhajan Tathgar

Congratulations Richard and Bhajan and best of luck to both of you as you assume your important new roles.

In solidarity

Chad McQuarrie
BCGEU Staff Representative

 

