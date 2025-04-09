Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

Published on April 09, 2025

We are pleased to announce the results of the Elections for the Local 401 Executive:

 

Position Candidates Total Votes Cast Number of Votes for Candidate Number of Ballots Spoiled Successful Candidate
           
Chairperson Richard Ziemianski 407 191 28 Richard Ziemianski
Nicole Shaver 148
Ryan Richard 40
           
1st Vice Chairperson Nicole Shaver  367 239 32 Nicole Shaver
Annie Parohinog 66
Ryan Richard 30
Richard Ziemianski --
           
2nd Vice Chairperson Annie Parohinog  382 150 54 Annie Parohinog
Parmjit Atlas 113
Ryan Richard 65
           
Treasurer Bhajan (BJ) Tathgar 338 154 44 Bhajan (BJ) Tathgar
Julia Sunderland-Baker 87
Ryan Richard 28
Matthew Cook 25
Annie Parohinog --
           
Recording Secretary Julia Sunderland-Baker 288 127 43 Julia Sunderland-Baker
Micheil Bryson 104
Ryan Richard 14
Annie Parohinog --
           
Member-at-Large Parmjit Atlas -- -- -- Parmjit Atlas
(Acclaimed)
 
Matthew Cook
(Acclaimed)
Matthew Cook --  
Preet Johal -- Preet Johal
Micheil Bryson -- (Acclaimed)
Annie Parohinog --  
Nicole Shaver -- Micheil Bryson
Bhajan (BJ) Tathgar -- (Acclaimed)
           
Member At Large - Young Worker Gayatri   --   Gayatri
Julia Sunderland-Baker -- (Acclaimed)
           
Member At Large – Equity Worker Annie Parohinog   --   VACANT
Preet Johal --
           
Member At Large – Indigenous Worker Dallas Strandlund -- -- -- Dallas Strandlund
(Acclaimed)

 

A reminder per the D-8 Policy, where no nomination is received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open, but by-elections should not occur until all appeals are exhausted. During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified, and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated.

 

In solidarity,

 

Stacey Campbell, Staff Representative



