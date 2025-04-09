We are pleased to announce the results of the Elections for the Local 401 Executive:

Position Candidates Total Votes Cast Number of Votes for Candidate Number of Ballots Spoiled Successful Candidate Chairperson Richard Ziemianski 407 191 28 Richard Ziemianski Nicole Shaver 148 Ryan Richard 40 1st Vice Chairperson Nicole Shaver 367 239 32 Nicole Shaver Annie Parohinog 66 Ryan Richard 30 Richard Ziemianski -- 2nd Vice Chairperson Annie Parohinog 382 150 54 Annie Parohinog Parmjit Atlas 113 Ryan Richard 65 Treasurer Bhajan (BJ) Tathgar 338 154 44 Bhajan (BJ) Tathgar Julia Sunderland-Baker 87 Ryan Richard 28 Matthew Cook 25 Annie Parohinog -- Recording Secretary Julia Sunderland-Baker 288 127 43 Julia Sunderland-Baker Micheil Bryson 104 Ryan Richard 14 Annie Parohinog -- Member-at-Large Parmjit Atlas -- -- -- Parmjit Atlas (Acclaimed) Matthew Cook (Acclaimed) Matthew Cook -- Preet Johal -- Preet Johal Micheil Bryson -- (Acclaimed) Annie Parohinog -- Nicole Shaver -- Micheil Bryson Bhajan (BJ) Tathgar -- (Acclaimed) Member At Large - Young Worker Gayatri -- Gayatri Julia Sunderland-Baker -- (Acclaimed) Member At Large – Equity Worker Annie Parohinog -- VACANT Preet Johal -- Member At Large – Indigenous Worker Dallas Strandlund -- -- -- Dallas Strandlund (Acclaimed)

A reminder per the D-8 Policy, where no nomination is received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open, but by-elections should not occur until all appeals are exhausted. During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified, and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated.

In solidarity,

Stacey Campbell, Staff Representative





UWU/MoveUP