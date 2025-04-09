We are pleased to announce the results of the Elections for the Local 401 Executive:
|Position
|Candidates
|Total Votes Cast
|Number of Votes for Candidate
|Number of Ballots Spoiled
|Successful Candidate
|Chairperson
|Richard Ziemianski
|407
|191
|28
|Richard Ziemianski
|Nicole Shaver
|148
|Ryan Richard
|40
|1st Vice Chairperson
|Nicole Shaver
|367
|239
|32
|Nicole Shaver
|Annie Parohinog
|66
|Ryan Richard
|30
|Richard Ziemianski
|--
|2nd Vice Chairperson
|Annie Parohinog
|382
|150
|54
|Annie Parohinog
|Parmjit Atlas
|113
|Ryan Richard
|65
|Treasurer
|Bhajan (BJ) Tathgar
|338
|154
|44
|Bhajan (BJ) Tathgar
|Julia Sunderland-Baker
|87
|Ryan Richard
|28
|Matthew Cook
|25
|Annie Parohinog
|--
|Recording Secretary
|Julia Sunderland-Baker
|288
|127
|43
|Julia Sunderland-Baker
|Micheil Bryson
|104
|Ryan Richard
|14
|Annie Parohinog
|--
|Member-at-Large
|Parmjit Atlas
|--
|--
|--
|Parmjit Atlas
|(Acclaimed)
|Matthew Cook
|(Acclaimed)
|Matthew Cook
|--
|Preet Johal
|--
|Preet Johal
|Micheil Bryson
|--
|(Acclaimed)
|Annie Parohinog
|--
|Nicole Shaver
|--
|Micheil Bryson
|Bhajan (BJ) Tathgar
|--
|(Acclaimed)
|Member At Large - Young Worker
|Gayatri
|--
|Gayatri
|Julia Sunderland-Baker
|--
|(Acclaimed)
|Member At Large – Equity Worker
|Annie Parohinog
|--
|VACANT
|Preet Johal
|--
|Member At Large – Indigenous Worker
|Dallas Strandlund
|--
|--
|--
|Dallas Strandlund
|(Acclaimed)
A reminder per the D-8 Policy, where no nomination is received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open, but by-elections should not occur until all appeals are exhausted. During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified, and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated.
In solidarity,
Stacey Campbell, Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
