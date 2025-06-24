We are pleased to announce the results of the call for nominations for the vacant positions of Recording Secretary and Member at Large – Equity Worker for the Local 401 Executive:

Micheil Bryson has been acclaimed in the position of Recording Secretary.

The BCGEU will hold an election for one (1) Member-At-Large - Equity Worker position on the Local 401 executive:

Surinder Gill

Carol Da Silva

All Local 401 members should receive an electronic ballot starting Wednesday, June25, 2025, to the email address we have on file for you via our SimplyVoting software. This email contains your voting credentials (your member ID), as well as instructions on how to retrieve your PIN and cast your vote. Please follow the instructions carefully.

If you have listed your work email address as your primary email contact, you will need to check your work email and spam folder.

If you cannot find the email, please check your auto-sort, junk or spam folders for the email, as well as your blocked sender list. If you did not received the email with your credential to vote by June 27, 2025, please email the area office at [email protected].

The voting will close on Thursday, July 10, 2025 at 4 p.m.

Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising members of the new Member-At-Large - Equity Worker on the Local 401 Executive.

In solidarity,

Stacey Campbell, Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here





