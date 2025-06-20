Nominations are open for one (1) Recording Secretary position on the Local 401 Executive.

The deadline for nominations is Monday, June 23, 2025, at 3 pm

You can find out more information on the role, responsibilities, and the process of the election by clicking here: https://www.bcgeu.ca/2025_local_election_manual

You can nominate someone by using the downloadable nomination form (click here to print).

Nomination forms must be received in the BCGEU Area Office by the close of nominations on June 23, 2025, at 3 pm. You can email your form to the area office at [email protected] or by fax to 250-384-8060.

If there is an election for this position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

In solidarity,

Stacey Campbell

Staff Representative

