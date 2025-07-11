We are pleased to announce the results of the election for the Member at Large – Equity Worker for the Local 401 Executive:

Carol Da Silva has been elected in the position.



Also, we have a new vacant Member-At-Large potion due to Micheil Bryson being acclaimed as Recording Secretary.



A reminder per the D-8 Policy, where no nomination is received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open, but by-elections should not occur until all appeals are exhausted. During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified, and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated.





In solidarity,



Stacey Campbell, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP