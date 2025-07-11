Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

Local 401 Members- Equity Worker Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on July 11, 2025

We are pleased to announce the results of the election for the Member at Large – Equity Worker for the Local 401 Executive:
Carol Da Silva has been elected in the position.

Also, we have a new vacant Member-At-Large potion due to Micheil Bryson being acclaimed as Recording Secretary.

A reminder per the D-8 Policy, where no nomination is received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open, but by-elections should not occur until all appeals are exhausted. During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified, and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated.


In solidarity,

Stacey Campbell, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



