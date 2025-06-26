Nominations are now open for five (5) additional shop stewards at LifeLabs, on the Southern Vancouver Island, Local 401.

The deadline for submission of nominations is July 17, 2025 at 5:00 p.m.

Nomination forms must be submitted by email to [email protected] or fax to 250-384-8060. Click here to download the nomination form.

BCGEU stewards are the backbone of our union. They are elected workplace leaders, and anyone at your worksite that is a member of the union in good standing is eligible to be elected as a steward.

What do stewards do?

Stewards help solve problems at the worksite. Stewards provide support and advice to members who think they are being treated unfairly. They make sure new employees sign union membership cards and provide information on BCGEU services. Stewards conduct ratification votes and elections and keep members informed by distributing BCGEU communication.

What skills do I need to be a steward?

Stewards are well-organized, good listeners, problem solvers and team players. They have good communication skills and want to help others.

Is there training for new stewards?

Yes. Stewards are eligible for paid union leave from work to take steward training every year at their area office. The BCGEU also offers workshops on human rights, facing management, and accommodating disabilities at the workplace.

How do I become a steward?

A union member from your workplace must nominate you using the Stewards Nomination Form (here).

Stewards are fundamental to protecting your rights at the workplace. If you are committed to social justice and want to be a leader in your workplace, please consider seeking nomination as a steward.

Should you have any questions please contact your Local 401 Executive by reaching out to the Victoria Area Office ([email protected]).

In solidarity,

Richard Ziemianski, Chairperson, Local 401

Stacey Campbell, Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP