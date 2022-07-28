Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Chairperson

2 nd Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson Treasurer

Member at Large

Young Worker

The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is attached.





The deadline for nominations is: 5:00 p.m. Friday, September 30, 2022.





If an election is needed the method will be by electronic voting. Candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.





Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.

In solidarity





Sean Antrim

BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download Nomination Form here

Download PDF of Roles and Responsibilities here



UWU/MoveUP