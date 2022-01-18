Updated Collective Agreement language on uniforms and laundry





We would like to send out a remind that in our last round of collective bargaining with your employer, new language was negotiated regarding



Specifically, our new collective agreement states the following:



ARTICLE 28 WORK CLOTHING AND RELATED SUPPLIES



(a) The Employer will supply suitable rubber gloves and aprons or other protective clothing, supplies and tools to employees required by the Employer or WorkSafeBC to wear or use the same.



(b) The Employer shall supply and maintain uniforms for employees who are required to wear same.



(c) The Employer will reimburse employees required to supply scrubs to a maximum of $100 each year upon submission of purchase receipts. The Employer will pay employees required to maintain scrubs a maintenance/laundry allowance of $10.00 per biweekly pay period.



If you are required to supply scrubs, please ensure you are receiving this $10 biweekly allowance, and if you would like to be reimbursed for your scrubs, please submit your receipts to your employer.



If you have any questions about the above, please reach out to one of your local shop stewards.



In solidarity



Sean Antrim

Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP