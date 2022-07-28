Steward nominations closed on September 2, 2022.



We are pleased to announce Andres Stephens, Christian Newlands and Jasmine O'Neill (alternate) have been acclaimed for the positions of shop steward.



Please join us in welcoming Andres, Christian and Jasmine in their role as worksite shop stewards.



Thank you to all those that participated in the process.



In solidarity



Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403 Chairperson/ VP Component 4



Jacqueline (Jackie) McGuire, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP