Published on September 22, 2022

Steward nominations closed on September 2, 2022.
 
We are pleased to announce Andres Stephens, Christian Newlands and Jasmine O'Neill (alternate) have been acclaimed for the positions of shop steward.

Please join us in welcoming Andres, Christian and Jasmine in their role as worksite shop stewards.
 
Thank you to all those that participated in the process. 
 
In solidarity
 
Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403 Chairperson/ VP Component 4
 
Jacqueline (Jackie) McGuire, Staff Representative

