Published on June 13, 2022

 

Please be advised that Dana Hussey and Sehi Jung have been acclaimed as stewards at Parkwood Manor. Please join me in congratulating them.
 
If you have any questions regarding workplace issues or your collective agreement, please contact your shop steward.
 
In solidarity,
 
Edward Mishra, BCGEU Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here
 