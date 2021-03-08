Thank you to all who attended the February 23, 2021, Local 403 Delegate nomination meeting and to those who submitted their delegate nomination forms.

Please help us in congratulating the following Local 403 members who will be attending the BCGEU 51st Triennial Constitutional Convention as Delegates:

Kirsten Albrighton

Ian Blatchford

Jennifer Camara

Leilanie Frogoso

John Mogk

Andrea Johnson

Ann Joseph

Diane Philbrook

Tami Reid

Seyoum Tekle

Ken Wong

Ping Qiu



In addition, the following members will act as the Local 403 alternates:

Rob Petrie

Maryam Baghalha

Mary Ann Dela Rosa

The Delegates above will represent the Local 403 membership at the upcoming BCGEU 51st Triennial Constitutional Convention, which will take place from Wednesday, June 9, 2021 to Saturday, June 12, 2021. Your Delegates will participate in electing the BCGEU President, Treasurer, and the four Executive Vice-Presidents, as well as, determining what the mandate of YOUR union will be over the next three years.



In solidarity,



Local 403 Chair/VP – Mahen Ramdharry

Staff Representative – Jacqueline McGuire



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP