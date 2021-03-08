Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
Local 403 Delegates to the 51st BCGEU Triennial Constitutional Convention - BCGEU
Published on March 08, 2021
Thank you to all who attended the February 23, 2021, Local 403 Delegate nomination meeting and to those who submitted their delegate nomination forms. Please help us in congratulating the following Local 403 members who will be attending the BCGEU 51st Triennial Constitutional Convention as Delegates:
Kirsten Albrighton
Ian Blatchford
Jennifer Camara
Leilanie Frogoso
John Mogk
Andrea Johnson
Ann Joseph
Diane Philbrook
Tami Reid
Seyoum Tekle
Ken Wong
Ping Qiu
In addition, the following members will act as the Local 403 alternates:
Rob Petrie
Maryam Baghalha
Mary Ann Dela Rosa
The Delegates above will represent the Local 403 membership at the upcoming BCGEU 51st Triennial Constitutional Convention, which will take place from Wednesday, June 9, 2021 to Saturday, June 12, 2021. Your Delegates will participate in electing the BCGEU President, Treasurer, and the four Executive Vice-Presidents, as well as, determining what the mandate of YOUR union will be over the next three years.