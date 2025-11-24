Hello 403 Executives,
The Local 403 Executive meeting has been scheduled for Friday, December 19, 2025, from 12:30 P.M. – 5:00 P.M. This is a hybrid meeting, so you have the option to either join online through the Zoom link provided above or attend in-person at the BCGEU's Lower Mainland Area Office. The office address is 130-2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver.
The Local 403 General Meeting will commence at 5:30 P.M. following the Executives' meeting. Please make sure to register for the General Meeting if you are planning to attend the meeting in person and want a meal ordered for you. A separate bulletin will be sent out to all of Local 403 members.
Join Zoom Meeting:https://bcgeu.zoom.us/j/87017950178?pwd=GAq9uQRurrlQsr6h0M9mZg2CQkdvlE.1&from=addon
Meeting ID: contact [email protected]
Passcode: contact [email protected]
We hope to see you at the meeting.
In solidarity,
Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403 Chairperson and Component 4 Vice President
Jennifer Arnold, Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2025. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs