Hello 403 Executives,



The Local 403 Executive meeting has been scheduled for Friday, December 19, 2025, from 12:30 P.M. – 5:00 P.M . This is a hybrid meeting, so you have the option to either join online through the Zoom link provided above or attend in-person at the BCGEU's Lower Mainland Area Office. The office address is 130-2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver.



The Local 403 General Meeting will commence at 5:30 P.M. following the Executives' meeting. Please make sure to register for the General Meeting if you are planning to attend the meeting in person and want a meal ordered for you. A separate bulletin will be sent out to all of Local 403 members.



Join Zoom Meeting:https://bcgeu.zoom.us/j/87017950178?pwd=GAq9uQRurrlQsr6h0M9mZg2CQkdvlE.1&from=addon

Meeting ID: contact [email protected]

Passcode: contact [email protected]



We hope to see you at the meeting.



In solidarity,



Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403 Chairperson and Component 4 Vice President

Jennifer Arnold, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP