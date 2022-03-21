The June 25, 2022, bulletin from your President Stephanie Smith and, Component 4, Vice-President, Mahen Ramdharry, advising that a "fresh start" for your negotiations is necessary, means there will be an election to elect a new Bargaining Committee.

Three (3) members will be elected.

Nominations are now open for all three positions until:

Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 1700 hours (5:00 pm)

You can find the nomination form below.

You may include with your nomination more information about yourself, support from a member(s) or, telling the members why they should elect you. Your additional information must be in black and white and fit on one 8.5" X 11" page.

If more than three (3) nominations are received an all-candidates meeting will be held at 1700 hours (5:00 p.m.) Friday, July 8, 2022, at 312 Main (and Cordova). The Union will provide release to any candidate who is scheduled to work at that time.

The vote will be done by in-person paper ballots. It will start immediately after the end of the all-candidates meeting on July 8 and continue until 1730 hours (5:30 p.m.), Thursday, July 14, 2022. Details of where and how to vote will be distributed with the ballots.

No previous experience in bargaining is needed to be a member of the bargaining committee.

The bargaining committee will be expected to:

Attend bargaining meetings with the Employer

Attend meetings related to bargaining

Help the Staff Representative develop bargaining proposals

Communicate with the members at Harbour Light ARC

Tell the Union what you are hearing from the members and tell the members what is happening in bargaining

Help collect and give out information from and to the members at Harbour Light ARC

Take part in discussions related to the Employer's proposals

Take part in discussions related to the Union's proposals

Help with votes or meetings related to bargaining including, ratification of a tentative settlement

Leave of absence is provided to allow bargaining committee members to attend all meetings related to bargaining without loss of pay or benefits.

If you are interested, please submit your nomination by fax to (604) 294-5092 or by scanning/sending a picture of your nomination form to [email protected] no later than Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 1700 hours (5:00 pm). If you are unable to submit your nomination form electronically, contact Zoe Towle, at 604-291-9611 for different arrangements to submit your nomination. Late nominations will not be accepted.

Make sure your union has your current email address by logging into your Member Portal at https://my.bcgeu.ca/login Feel free to forward this notice to other BCGEU members at Harbour Light ARC and/or post on the Union's bulletin board(s).

In Solidarity,

Zoe Towle, Staff Representative



Download Nomination form here

Download PDF of the notice here



